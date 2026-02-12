Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Sparks Outrage: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

The NFL half time show has not been in alignment with its audience for many years. They seem to be following the money and seeking to attract more of an international audience, which is probably one of the reasons Bad Bunny, who is a bigger artist than Taylor Swift was selected for the Half time show performance.

The Right’s continuous child-like racist bashing of Bad Bunny was disappointing. Their nonstop outrage about decisions that were already made and set in motion was misplaced. It should have been directed to Jay Z, the NFL, instead an unnecessary amount of vitriol poured out from people with big platforms some who also claim to live a Christian life.

They reduced the argument to past outfit choices, ICE Out, and the fact that he only performs in Spanish. They didn’t seem interested in conversation or other perspectives. They failed to report updated news that indicated he was putting Puerto Rico's plight and relationship with the United States on the spot light. This moment could have served to showcase the truth about Puerto Rico’s status and the truth about why it is so damn near impossible for people to thrive on that island. It could have served as an opportunity to attract audiences who are looking to listen to conservative voices. Instead they not only alienated potential walk-aways, they alienated Puerto Rican Conservatives like my sister and I.

BIG MISS!

His last album which is a love letter to Puerto Rico has been a big part of his show presentations and not only a huge hit in Puerto Rico, but also internationally.

Turning Point’s Half time show stunt was also in poor taste. What happened to casting stones? Seems like this organization has bigger things to worry about.

This is a moment to educate folks about the real relationship the United States has with Puerto Rico. Say what you want about Bad Bunny, but he did what no other artist has done ….. he put our Puerto Rican culture, our stories, essence and colonial relationship with the United States on center stage in a beautiful inspiring artistic cinematic way. 🇵🇷☕️

Did you watch the show? Which one? What were your thoughts?

