Battle In NYC for Mayor - Curtis Sliwa, Andrew Cuomo, Zohran Mamdani Crain's Forum

Hello fam,

We had the wonderful opportunity to attend a Mayoral Forum where candidates Curtis Sliwa, Andrew Cuomo, and Zohran Mamdani spoke and answered questions from the business community. This event was hosted by Crain’s Business.

Tune in for some commentary and to watch the full replay of this forum.

Our most important takeaway…. VOTE. and VOTE early if you can.

Thank you! - The Perez Sisters