Curtis Sliwa and Team, Thank you for loving NYC!

Thank you for your integrity. Thank you for your boots on the ground 20 hrs a day campaign trying to reach every day New Yorkers! We are grateful to have been a part of the experience. Fear is a powerful tool. Many fell for it. Our conscience and soul are in peace. We rocked it all the way to the finish line with some of the biggest LIONS in NYC. the People of NEW YORK. People of Integrity.

For the rest of you, Congratulations!

you helped to create this NYC Election outcome.

A moment of reflection...

You can not blame us for standing in our morals and integrity because integrity is more valuable than gold.

We told you Andrew Cuomo couldn’t win. He was the spoiler.

A DISGRACEFUL AND DISGUSTING COLLUSION!

There was SIMPLY NO SUPPORT for the best candidate with the best policies / ideas we had in the NYC election, Curtis Sliwa!

There was no real support from GOP.

Mainstream Media gave no attention to Curtis.

And when they did, it was not favorable.

They treated him as a person of “NO CONSEQUENCE”.

They were / are / and will be simping for Mamdani.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA FAILED NEW YORKERS!

There was Billionaire meddling...

Flip Flop Influencers getting paid or convinced to sway / steal votes from Curtis.

Last minute ENDORSEMENTS from Adams and others to sway / help steal votes from Curtis.

There was a Big Money Coercion / bullying and shaming of Conservative and Republicans who flipped to support Cuomo from the overwhelming FEAR campaign they were experiencing.

BIG MOUTH CONSERVATIVE INFLUENCERS DID NOT HELP either.

You could have helped NYC in the BATTLE. You didn’t.

You could have helped amplify our stories.

You didn’t

You preferred to talk CRAP about NYC and that “we are going to get what we voted for”

so THANK YOU... you are also to blame.

Make better decisions with the access you have.

Elon and Trump’s last minute endorsement of CUOMO also helped to ensure a Mamdani win.

ALSO TO BLAME: The people who don’t participate, don’t engage, don’t research, and just point fingers... this also reflects on you.

Lastly, the censorship, restrictions, shadowbanning of conservative boots on the ground platforms is also to blame.

The censorship on this free speech platform... disgusting!

CONGRATULATIONS THE FEAR CAMPAIGN WORKED!!!

Had we used all of our resources and access in the most intelligent way, we could have been seeing another outcome today.

The Curtis Sliwa Campaign was a true beautiful grassroots movement of everyday New Yorkers who want to see a happier thriving and more united NYC.

We at Cafecito Break dedicated ourselves to showing you the Sliwa campaign and updates everyday for months. We wanted to present to you what we knew,

that the best candidate was in front of us all along.

and WE DID IT FOR FREE... We have no regrets.

because we believe in Sliwa and we LOVE NYC.

A HIGH PRICE TO PAY AGAIN!

We got CENSORED from the X platform for doing so! We continue to experience the most ridiculous shadowbanning on the other social media platforms.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

We are proud of Curtis Sliwa, his team and all of you who did not waver to the MEDIA PSYOP Political BIG MONEY Flip Flopping Collusion.

We undeniably witnessed in NYC a tremendous weaponization against Curtis Sliwa and his supporters.

Many of you revealed yourselves.

We will remember this moment.

For all of you who stood in your integrity, a deep bow to you!

WE are the LIONS of NYC.

We did not bow or waver.

The Remnant

-Cafecito Break

