From Barrio to Barrio, Inspiring Greatness in The Youth Feat Dr. Robert Renteria

“Don’t let where you came from dictate who you are, but let it be part of who you become.” — Dr. Robert Renteria

So many young people are living in the void, feeling left behind, ignored, unimportant and unloved. Dr. Robert Renteria is an example of a man who saw / sees the void and via his mentorship and direct involvement in the lives of young people, he has become an inspiring force.

Take a listen to our conversation with this inspirational man.

About: Dr. Robert Renteria is a United States army airborne veteran and internationally recognized Latino author & civic leader. Dr. Robert has dedicated his life to transforming lives through education, empowerment and action. Dr. Renteria uses his personal story, business acumen and leadership skills to address bullying, gangs, violence, drugs, suicides and school dropouts.

Through his best-selling books—From the Barrio to the Board Room, graphic novel Mi Barrio and the activity coloring book Little Barrio—and his academic curriculums, Dr. Robert provides teaching tools that inspire students and adults alike to overcome seemingly impossible obstacles. His mission is to help people take ownership of their education, instill self-respect while promoting pride, accomplishment and self-esteem. We are proud to say that his books and curriculums are being taught across America and now in over 25 countries around the world.

Amazon Links to his Books