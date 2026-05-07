Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

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Media & CANCEL CULTURE: In This Chaos of Words & Communication, INTEGRITY MATTERS

Cafecito Break's avatar
Cafecito Break
May 07, 2026

In March 2020 with “Two Weeks To Slow Spread”, The Perez Sisters with trembling voices made a video called “12 Feet Apart”.

We warned forced vaccines were coming and asked people to research Event 201. We made a plea to local leaders. We made a plea to our audience… Prepare!

In 2021, we lost 9 Instagram Channels within 2 months. Years of work, Cafecito Break insights and reports gone in an instant without a recourse for saving years and countless hours of original content.
OUR CRIME?
We weren’t breaking channel rules. We were questioning the COVID mandates, the media, the collusion with politicians, the lockstep, and we were interviewing local leaders.
THE COST - Cancel Cultured online and IRL.
And worst yet. BEING OTHERED and DEHUMANIZED.

Video by Aimee of First Hand Media

RA of Cafecito Break speaking at the DJT Republican Club in Brooklyn.

@DJTNYCLUB Thank you Jim for the invitation. A special thank you to our supporters. We appreciate you more than words could eve articulate. God bless you.

-Cafecito Break

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