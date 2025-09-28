Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

1

She Is Injured by Pfizer Jab but Grateful RFK Jr. Is Advocating w/ Science For The Vaccine Injured

Cafecito Break
Sep 28, 2025
Transcript

Helene Schuck is INJURED by the PFIZER Vaccine and it is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who is restoring her faith in the medical industry.

Robert Kennedy Jr

Thank you RFK Jr. for raising awareness that vaccine injuries are real and that we must protect the livelihoods of our children and advocate for all those who have been injured / silenced.

Take a listen and help us share

Thank you.

The Perez Sisters de Cafecito Break

