Helene Schuck is INJURED by the PFIZER Vaccine and it is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who is restoring her faith in the medical industry.

Thank you RFK Jr. for raising awareness that vaccine injuries are real and that we must protect the livelihoods of our children and advocate for all those who have been injured / silenced.

Take a listen and help us share

The Perez Sisters de Cafecito Break