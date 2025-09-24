Jason Murillo For NYC, Will Fight for New Yorkers Rights & Better NYCHA Living Conditions

New Yorkers are fed up and they want change.

Jason Murillo is another candidate for your consideration who also loves NYC and intends to put New Yorkers first. He also wants to support NYCHA residents and improve their living conditions. He says NYCHA residents should not be living as if it’s a third world country. We agree!

We also talk about crime, empty storefronts, congestion pricing, rising shopping costs and locked up deodorants.

Do you like the way our city is being cared for? WE DON’T!

Please get out the vote this November. It is important!

MEET JASON MURILLO I am a lifelong resident, advocate, and community leader of the East Village, L.E.S, where I’ve lived for over 35 years. I know firsthand the daily struggles our community faces which is why I’m running for City Council in District 2. My campaign is driven by one mission: to put our families and community first! To support Jason Murillo’s campaign, please visit: jasonmurillofornyc.com

