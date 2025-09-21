“Cafecito Break is an independent platform. We've been serving New York for over 13 years. And I'm a crossover from the MTV industry. I used to be the woman writing MTV show productions. I've written hundreds of them.
When I retired from the industry to, you know, live the American dream and open a little business, I had no idea that the Democrats and Brooklyn and all those people (we served) would turn against the Perez sisters in 2020.
Why? Because we started questioning the lockdowns, because we started questioning the laptop class that shut down and went inside while the front line workers, the people who are boots on the ground here in the city,
continued on….
And I started to see how a bunch of them were a bunch of hypocrites, like my own friends….” Rosangel Perez
We will never stop raising awareness for what happened to us and New Yorkers who SAID NO to the unconstitutional Jab and COVID mandates!
A few thank you’s!
Thank you Brandon Straka and Stephanie L for the opportunity to share our Walkaway story!
Thank you beautiful mamacita who recorded this video for me! Your recording was perfect!
Thank you Cafecito Break supporters! Your words, insights, tips, guidance help us shape our words to be more effective!
Thank for everyone who has contributed / made a donation to our platform. Every bit helps! We love you!
