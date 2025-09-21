“Cafecito Break is an independent platform. We've been serving New York for over 13 years. And I'm a crossover from the MTV industry. I used to be the woman writing MTV show productions. I've written hundreds of them.

When I retired from the industry to, you know, live the American dream and open a little business, I had no idea that the Democrats and Brooklyn and all those people (we served) would turn against the Perez sisters in 2020.

Why? Because we started questioning the lockdowns, because we started questioning the laptop class that shut down and went inside while the front line workers, the people who are boots on the ground here in the city,

continued on….

And I started to see how a bunch of them were a bunch of hypocrites, like my own friends….” Rosangel Perez