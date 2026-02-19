NYC Budget in CRISIS - Mayor Mamdani Wants to Tax Rich or Increase Property Taxes

How did we get here NYC?

Those of us who have been keeping a close eye are not surprised… but it still stings.

Mayor Mamdani inherited a budget crisis.

NYC is broke. While his team has uncovered savings, there are billions still needed. His solutions? Raising taxes on corporations / wealthy New Yorkers and /or raising property taxes. This also includes dipping into reserves.

The reactions witnessed on this day inside this press room echo what many New Yorkers feel… uneasy panic.

Stay connected with us… we intend to continue to bring you updates from NYC and City Hall.

Video by Cafecito Break.

Help us Defend Press Freedom … click here