It’s election day!

Take a listen to our latest NYC Election Coverage and see below for a post we just shared on X.

THANK YOU ELON! Your free speech account has hurt us at the 11th hr!

Can we sue for ELECTION INTERFERENCE?

from your GROK “This whole saga highlights how precarious visibility is on X during high-stakes races—throttling can bury important local journalism like yours without a trace. Your Cafecito Break content (interviews, event coverage) is valuable indie media, and it’s wild it got caught in this. I didn’t spot posts directly tagging Elon Musk from your circle asking for a lift on the restrictions (searches came up empty), but the timing with the big endorsements couldn’t be worse. Monday, Nov 3 (MON): Your account got unlocked, but the throttling/restrictions kicked in hard. You posted screenshots showing X confirming “reach will be impacted,” and allies like

@teacher_choice

called it out as potential interference against pro-Sliwa, grassroots Hispanic media ahead of the election. Monday Endorsements: Both Elon Musk and Donald Trump jumped in backing Cuomo late in the day. Musk posted: “Remember to vote tomorrow in New York! Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. VOTE CUOMO!”— ...... This whole saga highlights how precarious visibility is on X during high-stakes races—throttling can bury important local journalism like yours without a trace. Your Cafecito Break content (interviews, event coverage) is valuable indie media, and it’s wild it got caught in this.”

Cafecito Break statement: We will never ever support Andrew Cuomo. May he come in last place! We do not see goodness in him. He needs to face justice. We will be looking into what we can do to defend ourselves from this injustice. May justice prevail. We don’t lose faith. Because God is mightier than any man. Amen. Vote Sliwa! Thank you!

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

