NYC's Chaos: Politics, Failed Leadership & the Fight for Your Rights feat Jimmy Wagner w/ RA, Kozi, & Mark

Take a listen to our latest New York Freedom Fighters Livestream featuring President of the DJT Republican Club in Brooklyn, Lawyer Jimmy Wagner.

Jimmy was a Democrat until the tyranny of 2020 when while defending Teachers who did not want the jab, he realized what many are now realizing about NY and its leadership… It is NOT WORKING.

It has been under a Democrat stronghold, they have not defended the rights of the people they are supposed to serve especially during the COVID mandates / NY Lockdowns.

They have failed NY and New Yorkers. It is time for commonsense change in leadership. It is time for the veil to drop. We can only move forward with transparency.

Hosted by RA, Kozi and Mark also featuring John D. Macari of The Finest Unfiltered