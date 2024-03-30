Playback speed
Share post
Police State Unfolding in New York - NY Stands Together Townhall Pt 2 via @cafecitobreak on X

New York Stands Together Townhall
Cafecito Break
Mar 30, 2024
Transcript

SET REMINDER - X SPACE MONDAY APRIL 1st, 2024 at 9pm

Topics: Increasing surveillance, Crime, Passenger Subway Safety, Congestion Pricing, What to do if you get stopped by the cops. What are our rights? Situational Awareness Tips And more

Hosted by RA @cafecitobreak and John Matland @WTPAreTheNews

Moderated by Kozi @koziswellness

With Former NYPD John D. Macari @johndmacari

Sal Greco @TheSalGreco

and Eric Dym @EricDymCop

*Pop in Guests Kelly Walker @RealFreedomTalk

*Questions from listeners Please share /repost / set reminder (click below) https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1lPKqbynnddGb/peek

If you would like to make a donation to support our indie media platform, please see options below.

Venmo.com Click here: Venmo.com/rosangelperez

CashApp: Click here $liveyourmusic

Give Send Go

https://www.givesendgo.com/newyorkstandstogether

