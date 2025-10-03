Real New Yorkers Support Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor

Hello fam,

Who do you believe the polls or the pulse of the people in New York?

Folks are tired of failed leadership, the high cost of living, feeling unsafe in the streets, as well as feeling like they are LAST on the list.

Real New Yorkers are saying they are going to vote Curtis Sliwa for Mayor. This includes Independents and Democrats.

PERO, there is a lot of pressure to get Curtis Sliwa to drop out of the race and make a way for Andrew Cuomo….

In this video you will hear from Curtis Sliwa who vows he is staying in this race who is introduced by America’s Artist Activist, Scott LoBaido.

Take a listen….

Thank for for listening! See you soon!

Support our work with a donation https://account.venmo.com/u/rosangelperez

The Pérez Sisters MAHA, Indie Media & Entertainment, Former MTV Producer, We create content, podcasts & parodies.

NY Freedom Fighter LiveStreams Monday 8pm ET