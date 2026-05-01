The Eve Before NYC COVID LOCKDOWN, The Perez Sisters Sounded the Alarm!

It was March 21st, 2020, the evening before NYC went into "Two Weeks To Slow The Spread". With trembling voices, The Perez Sisters sounded the alarm with a message not just to NYC but to elected officials.

We said forced jabs were coming. We mentioned EVENT 201. We worried that people were moving too fast and not thinking thru decisions.

If only we could turn back time and redo this moment.

If only we had been free to communicate on social media.

Imagine all the lives that could have been saved…. but Doctors, Professionals, and an array of Independent Voices were censored.

It is / was a dark moment in time.



-Cafecito Break

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