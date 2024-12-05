THE UNVAXXED WORKERS IN NEW YORK DEMAND JUSTICE - THE NY FREEDOM FIGHTERS X SPACE REPLAY

New York Leadership Continues To Ignore UNVAXXED New Yorkers

This includes City Workers, Gig Employees, Freelancers, People in the Music, Arts, and Media Industry, especially in NYC.

There is a bias in deep blue US cities like New York, where the unvaxxed are also equated and lumped in with the hatred and disdain that many have developed toward President Trump. As a result, THE UNVAXXED IN NYC CONTINUE TO BE INVISIBLE.

There is very little support for our plight.

But this is changing… BECAUSE more undeniable facts are getting exposed regarding the COVID Vaccine and the ridiculous tyrannical mandates imposed by Government and the fear porn created by Mainstream Media.

While many of us have lost our livelihoods, personal reputations, and / or have had to move out of the city. God has created a path where many folks in our shoes are finding each other. Our X Spaces on Monday nights is a reflection of that.

Mark4NY nicknamed The NY Freedom Fighter Xspace, our weekly Abuse From The Government Therapy Session. We host this XSpace every Monday 9pm ET via cafecitobreak

The Perez Sisters are still here in NYC.

We still love NYC, but NYC leadership has more compassion for the plight of others, while pretty much treating The Unvaxxed New Yorkers with disdain and less than human.

These folks contributed to the destruction of lives that occurred in part due to their leadership and their failure to see the bigger picture.

They will never apologize and never take accountability.

This is why they need to be replaced with better candidates that will truly serve their communities and improve community wellness and engagement, instead of creating more divides. Let’s MAHA

Take a listen to our latest NY Freedm Fighters X Space.

And if you would like to contribute to this publication, you can become a member or make a gratitude offering here.

Make a Gratitude Donation Now

Thank you for being here. See you soon.