There's Fighting Over Here & There's Fighting Over There

ay ay ay
Cafecito Break
Sep 20, 2025
🌹 We are not the enemy! 🇵🇷🇺🇸

Stop making people like us with our values a target.

Basta Ya! tune in and tune up! 🌹

- The Perez Sisters

Topics Explored

They Planned This — the divide between people …. And It Worked

Reject the Modern Prison of Control

How Social Media Kills Our Humanity

Ignore the Hate — Protect Your Peace Online

Thank you for listening.

The Perez Sisters de Cafecito Break ☕️🗽

