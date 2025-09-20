There's Fighting Over Here & There's Fighting Over There

🌹 We are not the enemy! 🇵🇷🇺🇸
Stop making people like us with our values a target.
Basta Ya! tune in and tune up! 🌹
- The Perez Sisters
Topics Explored
They Planned This — the divide between people …. And It Worked
Reject the Modern Prison of Control
How Social Media Kills Our Humanity
Ignore the Hate — Protect Your Peace Online
Watch on Youtube
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for listening.
The Perez Sisters de Cafecito Break ☕️🗽
Make a ❤️ Donation: https://account.venmo.com/u/rosangelperez