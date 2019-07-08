Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Time Anomalies, Mandela Effect, Epstein Arrested, Cali Quake, Big Tech Privacy Concerns
0:00
-1:10:59

Time Anomalies, Mandela Effect, Epstein Arrested, Cali Quake, Big Tech Privacy Concerns

Cafecito Break's avatar
Cafecito Break
Jul 08, 2019

So much to talk about! RA and Ruthie play "ping pong" with their down the rabbit hole trending now HOT/Caliente topics.

Be sure to tune in.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafecito Break · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture