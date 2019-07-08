So much to talk about! RA and Ruthie play "ping pong" with their down the rabbit hole trending now HOT/Caliente topics.
Be sure to tune in.
Time Anomalies, Mandela Effect, Epstein Arrested, Cali Quake, Big Tech Privacy Concerns
Jul 08, 2019
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
