Time For NEW Leadership In NY! Forget Red or Blue! Vote Common Sense - Elijah Diaz for City Council

Hello fam!

Take a listen to our latest….

ELIJAH DIAZ FOR CITY COUNCIL

“I love New York, born and raised, born and bred New Yorker from Flatbush. And I'm looking to serve the district that I grew up in. And I'm tired of seeing the way the city is going. I'm tired of seeing this radical progressive movement that is ultimately hurting normal New Yorkers like us. We have a lot of people coming into this city who basically only care about money, but the people who have been here forever and have just been stuck in survival mode and really have no other way out, we're stuck here and we're seeing the consequences of a long history of, I would say, democratic oppression in the way that The Democratic Party has continuously gotten worse and worse. And people just have a knack for it. People just kind of seem to like this. But we're at the exodus."

Connect with Elijah Diaz on X DiazforBrooklyn

Learn more about his campaign! https://diazforcitycouncil.com