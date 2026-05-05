Time is TICKING... Will Fauci Be Indicted? Our Latest Episode

In summary, we would like to see Fauci indicted for the part he played in destroying the lives of millions of people.

Who won during COVID? Big Pharma.

See below for video clip with Josh Hawley.

In this episode hosted by RA, Mark and Kozi we also cover recent disturbing crimes in NYC, The Farm Bill Passing, and a warning from Steven Greer.

We are living in strange times.

Situational Awareness is key! Ojo pendiente!

CALL TO ACTION

Lastly, we invite you to sign the COVID JUSTICE RESOLUTION.

https://covidjustice.org/#resolution-form

See Summary below: Source COVID JUSTICE

For years, Americans have waited for an honest reckoning with the COVID-19 response—one grounded in reality rather than excuses or institutional gaslighting. Instead, the nation endured the most sweeping suspension of civil liberties in modern history, driven by emergency powers that often lacked evidence, silenced dissent, and inflicted lasting harm, especially on children, small businesses, the elderly, and the working class.

This proposed Senate resolution is a first step toward clarity.

Developed by collaborators associated with organizations including Autism Action Network, Brownstone Institute, Children’s Health Defense, Health Freedom Defense Fund, Independent Medical Alliance, MAHA Institute, and Stand For Health Freedom, it formally repudiates the most destructive COVID-era policies and establishes binding principles to ensure they are never repeated.

This resolution does not assign blame. It does not trade in fear. It reasserts constitutional limits. It stands as notice to the future: emergency powers must never again override liberty, evidence, or human dignity.

Read the resolution. Remember what happened. Ensure it never happens again.

Sign the COVID JUSTICE RESOLUTION NOW!

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