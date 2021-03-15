Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
To Vax or Not to Vax
0:00
-28:09

To Vax or Not to Vax

Cafecito Break's avatar
Cafecito Break
Mar 15, 2021

Ruthie and RA invite you for a cafecito chat

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafecito Break · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture