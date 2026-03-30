Vaccine Rights & Injury Awareness - Children’s Health Defense \ MAHA Warriors United In Albany NY

Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.

Margaret Mead

Thank you MAHA warriors who came out to support Children’s Health Defense and MAHA’ during our day in our state capital raising awareness for vaccine rights and vaccine injury.

Cafecito Break

March 24th, 2026 - Albany NY, we advocated for vaccine rights and united in support of the vaccine injured.

Led by Children’s Health Defense in collaboration with MAHA warriors such as Mary Holland, Michael Kane, John Gilmore, Tramell Thompson, Naomi Wolf, Mark Gorton, Bobbie Anne Cox, Jimmy Wagner, O Brian Pastrana, Sujata Gibson, The Spirit Drummers and more.

Livestreamed / Recorded by Cafecito Break

Children's Health Defense MAHA Action Autism Action Network Teachers for Choice Dr Naomi Wolf

Watch on Youtube