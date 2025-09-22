Wanna Happy Hour w/ Us? Enjoy Good Vibes, Good Food, Good Fun As We Play Our Favorite Songs from Youtube lol

Yes fam, Cheesy, old skool fun.

Many of us haven’t moved / danced much since 2020 when we were told to stay home. Let’s change that! Let’s gather with people.

The Fall Season is here! Let’s make it a good one!

Join the Perez Sisters this Wednesday in Brooklyn at a Family owned Grand Morelos Mexican restaurant for HAPPY HOUR FUN TIME.

Enjoy Happy Hour drink specials and Burrito Wednesday Specials while you hear The Perez Sisters play their favorite songs live for two hours.

Oh and we intend to bring POETRY back to mainstream.

Wonder what poem we will share this Wednesday! hmmmm

Thank you! See you Wednesday!

Can’t make it but want to make a donation to help our Happy Hour?

Click here via Venmo