We Have A Lot of Work To Do To Save Our City - Curtis Sliwa Concession Speech

Cafecito Break
Nov 05, 2025

“We the people will always be united... Some of the most powerful people in the world mobilized to silence us and to tell people, Don’t vote for Curtis Sliwa. Don’t vote for you the people, Vote for Andrew Cuomo” -Curtis Sliwa

Curtis Sliwa and team,

THANK YOU FOR LOVING NYC. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you for your boots on the ground 20 hrs a day campaign trying to reach every day New Yorkers! We are grateful to have been a part of the experience. Fear is a powerful tool. Many fell for it. Our conscience and soul are in peace. We rocked all the way to the finish line with some of the biggest LIONS in NYC. the People of NEW YORK. People of Integrity. - Cafecito Break

