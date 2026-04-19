Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

100 Days of Mayor Mamdani - FEAT Tramell Thompson of Progressive Action

Cafecito Break's avatar
Cafecito Break
Apr 19, 2026

Is the honeymoon over with Mayor Mamdani or did it ever begin?

Well it depends on who you ask.

One thing is for sure, New Yorkers and folks across America are keeping a close eye on the movements of our new Mayor. Some people suggest we give him more time, that it is too early to make a judgement.

We say…. do not only keep an eye on him, but keep a CLOSE EYE on the DSA. FOLLOW THE MONEY.

If you want to hear insights from real New Yorkers who are truly boots on the ground such as Tramell Thompson of Progressive Action, take a listen to our latest podcast.

Please support people like him who are demonstrated leaders and

back it up with action to always to shine on light on New York, New Yorkers and corruption. Wepa!

Don’t forget to tune in to our livestream Monday nights 8pm via Cafecito Break via X and Youtube.

Watch on Youtube

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafecito Break · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture