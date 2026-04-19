100 Days of Mayor Mamdani - FEAT Tramell Thompson of Progressive Action

Is the honeymoon over with Mayor Mamdani or did it ever begin?

Well it depends on who you ask.

One thing is for sure, New Yorkers and folks across America are keeping a close eye on the movements of our new Mayor. Some people suggest we give him more time, that it is too early to make a judgement.

We say…. do not only keep an eye on him, but keep a CLOSE EYE on the DSA. FOLLOW THE MONEY.

If you want to hear insights from real New Yorkers who are truly boots on the ground such as Tramell Thompson of Progressive Action, take a listen to our latest podcast.

Please support people like him who are demonstrated leaders and

back it up with action to always to shine on light on New York, New Yorkers and corruption. Wepa!

Don’t forget to tune in to our livestream Monday nights 8pm via Cafecito Break via X and Youtube.

Watch on Youtube