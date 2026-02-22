A Love Letter To Venezuela, "The Shadow of the Sun" - Interview with Filmmaker Miguel Angel Ferrer

Dedicated to all the heroes without capes… to those with dreams and goals in your hearts… Do not waver. Stay focused and keep your dreams alive. Gracias Miguel for being an example of this vision! Que Dios te bendiga!

The Shadow of the Sun is an Independent film by Miguel Angel Ferrer and it is a love letter to Venezuela. We had an opportunity to interview him in in English and in Spanish. Take a listen to our English interview below.

About the film:

Leo (Carlos Manuel Gonzalez) is a blue-collar worker with a musical past living in the remote city of Acarigua, nestled in the Venezuelan inland empire. Haunted by financial debt and problems at home, he does anything to stay afloat. One day, his younger brother Alex (Anyelo Lopez) who has been deaf since birth, offers him a solution: to participate in a musical contest in the capital, Caracas, performing a song that he has written himself, because the first prize may solve all his economic problems. Forced by circumstance, Leo must take a leap of faith, unearth his dormant musical talent, and do the impossible to change his and his brother’s future by joining their voices in an unforgettable journey. source Rotten Tomatoes

