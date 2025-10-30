Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

All Eyes on NYC As The Battle For Mayor HEATS Up... Dirty Tricks, Questionable Polls, Fake Influencers & more.

Cafecito Break's avatar
Cafecito Break
Oct 30, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Hello fam,

The coordinated Media / Influencer Democratic and Republican collusion against Curtis Sliwa reminds us of the 2020 Media Psyop.

Mama didn’t raise fools. We are getting played. Wake-up NY.

Curtis Sliwa all the way!

Cafecito Break feat Sal Greco and John Macari (former NYPD), Alexa from Voices for Seniors

Hosted by RA, Mark and Kozi

#explicit

Topics Covered:

From Cuomo Fan to Whistleblower

The attacks on Curtis Sliwa and Sliwa Supporters to change our vote

Zohran Canvasser Accuses RA of bias for not wanting to vote for Zohran

Criminals, Ceilings, and Real NYC Issues

Weaponizing Identity

NYC Issues, Not DC Distractions

Polls Are Making You Vote Stupid

The Money Trail That Could Sink Mamdani

Tip our channel:

https://checkout.square.site/merchant/N38PQ40FRAR4G/checkout/M5NC3FCCQ7AD5OCKUH6GQMT4?src=sheet

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Cafecito Break
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture