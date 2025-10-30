All Eyes on NYC As The Battle For Mayor HEATS Up... Dirty Tricks, Questionable Polls, Fake Influencers & more.

Hello fam,

The coordinated Media / Influencer Democratic and Republican collusion against Curtis Sliwa reminds us of the 2020 Media Psyop.

Mama didn’t raise fools. We are getting played. Wake-up NY.

Curtis Sliwa all the way!

Cafecito Break feat Sal Greco and John Macari (former NYPD), Alexa from Voices for Seniors

Hosted by RA, Mark and Kozi

#explicit

Topics Covered:

From Cuomo Fan to Whistleblower

The attacks on Curtis Sliwa and Sliwa Supporters to change our vote

Zohran Canvasser Accuses RA of bias for not wanting to vote for Zohran

Criminals, Ceilings, and Real NYC Issues

Weaponizing Identity

NYC Issues, Not DC Distractions

Polls Are Making You Vote Stupid

The Money Trail That Could Sink Mamdani

