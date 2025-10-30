All Eyes on NYC As The Battle For Mayor HEATS Up... Dirty Tricks, Questionable Polls, Fake Influencers & more.

Hello fam,
The coordinated Media / Influencer Democratic and Republican collusion against Curtis Sliwa reminds us of the 2020 Media Psyop.
Mama didn’t raise fools. We are getting played. Wake-up NY.
Curtis Sliwa all the way!
Cafecito Break feat Sal Greco and John Macari (former NYPD), Alexa from Voices for Seniors
Hosted by RA, Mark and Kozi
Topics Covered:
From Cuomo Fan to Whistleblower
The attacks on Curtis Sliwa and Sliwa Supporters to change our vote
Zohran Canvasser Accuses RA of bias for not wanting to vote for Zohran
Criminals, Ceilings, and Real NYC Issues
Weaponizing Identity
NYC Issues, Not DC Distractions
Polls Are Making You Vote Stupid
The Money Trail That Could Sink Mamdani
