Artemis II, NYC Council REJECTS MAYOR's Budget Plan, Is An Energy Lockdown Coming?

“You guys are talking to us because we’re in a spaceship really far from Earth, but you’re on a spaceship called Earth that was created to give us a place to live in the universe,” Glover said. “Maybe the distance we are from you makes you think what we’re doing is special, but we’re the same distance from you. And I’m trying to tell you — just trust me — you are special.” He then imparted a deeper message, saying: “In all of this emptiness — this is a whole bunch of nothing, this thing we call the universe — you have this oasis, this beautiful place that we get to exist together,” he said, referring to Earth. “I think, as we go into Easter Sunday, thinking about all the cultures all around the world, whether you celebrate it or not, whether you believe in God or not, this is an opportunity for us to remember where we are, who we are, and that we are the same thing, and that we’ve gotta get through this together.” Easter Message of Peace, Unity and Humanity from Astronaut Victor Glover

The timing of the Artemis mission was suspicious to many… why on April fools?

This is not the only big news that occurred on April 1st… The NYC Council delivered a HARSH reality check for our new Mayor with a rejection of his proposed budget plan. New Yorkers were surprised to see how members of the NYC Council from Right to Extreme Lefty united to SAY NO to the plan and offered ways to manage the current budget. The Mayor was not happy.

(see comment section on Instagram here)

Thank you NYC Council! It is refreshing to witness this kind of unification.

In our latest podcast with Mark, Kozi and RA of Cafecito Break, we talk about the 10 Point Energy Lockdown Plan, The Artemis Mission and our questions around it. We also share some NYC news.

CAFECITO REFLECTION

We are living in unsettling times, but these times also offer us an opportunity to get laser focused on what we want and don’t want in our lives.

This is why some folks are setting up new boundaries. Some folks are scheduling more time to share with loved ones. While others are keeping it more simple and saying, we need to LOVE more.

We recommend adding something in your schedule each day that is just for you… even if it is only five minutes.

Thank you for being here.

Love and peace to you.

Join us Mondays 8pm for our latest Cafecito Break 11 Livestream Mission.