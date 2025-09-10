Athena Clarke Lost Job For Refusing The Covid Jab, Now She's Running for Council & Fighting For The Silenced

Hello fam,

Our NY Freedom Fighter Livestreams are back and we kicked off the season featuring a very promising candidate for NYC Council, Athena Clarke.

“Representing District 46, Athena Clarke is more than a candidate—she’s a mother, a former NYC educator, and a voice for every New Yorker who feels left behind. Athena is committed to restoring parental rights, safeguarding due process, and rebuilding trust in our city’s leadership.

“I lost my job for refusing the Covid-19 vaccine—now I’m standing up for everyone who’s been silenced, displaced, or ignored.”

source https://www.2025clarkecitycouncil.com/

Hosted by Rosangel, Kozi, Mark with DVS 7.0 and John Macari

Key Points discussed in this conversation

They're Selling You a Lie—Government Dependency Trap

NYC Voters Know Communism Isn't a Fairytale

It’s Wokey Pokey Land:

Making Us Dependent Is Always the Plan

Only One Sane Choice: Curtis Sliwa

Why Should the Republican Mayoral Nominee Step Down?