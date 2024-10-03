Exclusive: Dave Rubin and Jordan Peterson Chat with Cafecito Break Moments After They Shared A Stage at Rescue The Republic in DC

Some moments are too sweet for words….

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 3, 2024— According to executives at Mario Nawfal’s Roundtable Show, the rally to Rescue the Republic, which took place this past Sunday at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., was the most live-streamed rally in Twitter/X’s history. Approximately 1 million viewers tuned in live to watch the historic event across the X channels for Mario Nawfal, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Bret Weinstein, which focused on eight core pillars that unite the Left and Right. The event’s all-star lineup of musical artists, comedians, and thought leaders was revolutionary, and this type of gathering was unprecedented.

Speakers included Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Jordan Peterson, Tulsi Gabbard, Bret Weinstein, RussellBrand, and Matt Taibbi; comedians Jimmy Dore and Rob Schneider; and musicians Skillet, the Defiant, DPAK, and Five Times August.

The MAHA ALLIANCE, AV24 (American Values 2024), and Turning Point Action sponsored the event.

Organizers believe the Republic is under attack by a conglomerate of industrial complexes, such as the Military and Censorship Industrial Complexes. Rescue the Republic’s goal is to restore the values that make our Republic and the Western world so beautiful and mobilize the public to support candidates who champion the eight core pillars.

Each speaker focused on one of the pillars of Rescue the Republic. They include:

Below are the speeches that match each pillar.

“Rescue the Republic was a smashing success. We gathered thousands of people at the National Mall in the largest political unity event that has ever taken place. I feel hopeful about the direction of this country and I call on more people to join us,” said Angela McArdle, Co-Director of Rescue the Republic and Executive Director of the Libertarian Party,

Why is our Republic worth preserving?

“At its heart, it is an agreement to distribute opportunity as widely as possible. Today, the foundation that makes up the West is under attack. This moment demands radical change and requires liberals, conservatives, and independents of every color and creed to unify to rescue the West,” said Dr. Bret Weinstein.

This new Unity Movement is Mobilizing and Urging Americans to Support Candidates Who Endorse the Eight Pillars that Unite Us

The weeks following the rally leading up to the election are crucial to educating and mobilizing voters and candidates at all levels of government. Americans will be encouraged to persuade candidates, family, friends, and neighbors to only support candidates who agree with our eight pillars.

We encourage everyone interested in ongoing developments with Rescue the Republic to visit the rally website in the coming weeks.

