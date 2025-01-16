Is Wendy Williams Being Isolated? "This Is A Fuse That I Wanted To Light." Charlamagne says

I rarely share / talk about the Music Industry from my vantage point of Production Managing / Line Producing hundreds of music television shows for VH-1, MTV and BET Networks. That industry is soul sucking on every level, but good beautiful people do work in these places. I’ve met several and some of these folks are and will always be my family.

With that being said, I have developed a keen intuition about the television industry that has helped me understand the bigger picture and it's helped me develop a sense for patterns, for sensing truths, for sensing lies, for sensing things / stories that need more questioning and should require a more detailed thorough look such as the conversation about CONSERVATORSHIPs and GUARDIANSHIPs.

This is why today I am sharing this clip regarding Wendy Williams who spoke alongside her niece to the members of The Breakfast Club.

First of all, I’d like to clarify that I do not know Wendy Williams. To be honest, her style of show was never really my cup of ExpressSo, but it’s undeniable that there have been things Wendy has tried to share about the industry thru maybe humor and gossipy tonality that was really hinting at something dark that no one wants to talk about in the mainstream… Perhaps with Diddy being in prison and all of the allegations that are coming out, we may receive confirmations.

Nevertheless, freedom of speech and advocating for a person’s civil rights is at the foundation of Cafecito Break and I have to admit, I have been secretly worried about Wendy Williams and her GUARDIANSHIP. Why does it seem like she is being isolated?

She is at a facility in NY she says feels like a luxury prison.

Her niece is helping her speak out saying that the system is broken. According to Wendy Williams, she has $15, has no laptop, no cell phone, no one can call her at the facility, only Wendy can make phone calls and it seems that it is not easy for family and friends to visit her.

DOESN’T THIS SEEM CONCERNING?

Her GUARDIANSHIP situation is SKETCHY. Her family and fans have been concerned for years.

I pray that she finds the right support. Wendy Williams should have the right to her assets and should not be living like this. Something seems off about this situation.

Grateful for folks like Charlamagne and Don Lemon for using their platforms to help get this story out and light a fuse.

And I feel like God tapped me on the shoulder today to ask me to do the same.

MEDICAL FREEDOM FOR WENDY WILLIAMS

Watch til the end of the clip for her comment about Diddy…

Highly recommend you watch full interview here.

Wendy Williams Breaks Silence On The Breakfast Club And Speaks On Her Conservatorship