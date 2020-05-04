Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Monday Morning w/ Ruthie and RA #1420
0:00
-59:06

Monday Morning w/ Ruthie and RA #1420

Cafecito Break's avatar
Cafecito Break
May 04, 2020

Who are you listening To?  Who are they wanting us to listen to?

Hot Trending Topics with Ruthie and RA
-New Therapies that are being explored for healing
-Vaccine Safety
-Media Fear Porn
-Social Distancing Violations
-Will NYC start opening May 15th?
-People are losing their businesses
-How Quiet The Neighborhood has been
-To Wear or Not to Wear a Mask

"Remember: We have ancestors that have crossed over/ We have millions of angels who are working with God to help us and we have God, Himself, wanting our success to achieve our purpose & destiny. Let’s keep our head high & direction forward to accept our success. Keep your hands open & outstretched to receive your blessings." - Dr. Gary Berman - InnerRx Institute

Sources:

What's in Ruthie's Pocket Report: https://ruthieguten.com/whats-in-my-pocket-cafecito-break-5-4-2020/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafecito Break · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture