Real New Yorkers Are Voting For Curtis Sliwa Don't Believe The Media Influencer Psyop!

“A big X for Cuomo!

We are not going to fall for the PYSOP….

Zorhan Mamdani, selling dreams that won’t come true.

Like a little car salesman.

He feels like a used car salesman to me.

Very polished, very distinguished in the way he expresses himself.

And then we have the Guardian Angel.

Yeah, some people might find him eccentric,

but he is battle-tested.

He is a real New Yorker.

He is invested in New York.

The other two gents...

Cuomo is being accused of not really campaigning.

He’s got no enthusiasm for this race and yet all of these influencers and

billionaires want to freaking try to mind control us and twist our arms.

and and and throw an olive branch and and don’t be the spoilers….

When have the Democrats made it easy for anybody especially here in New York City or blue city who is Conservative or Republican because I can tell you They’ve made my / our life hell….” - Rosangel Perez

