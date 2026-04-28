Vaccine Dictator Governor Hochul Strikes Again, AI Spies in Your Car, Shots Fired at WHCD

It happened again!

Just as it did three years ago. The NY Assembly Health Committee passed another round of TERRIBLE Vaccine bills. We NEED YOUR HELP!

URGENT: New Yorkers!

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Feat Michael Kane of Teachers For Choice Teachers for Choice

NY TAKE ACTION:

NY Legislature goes into Vaccine Bill Frenzy.

Passes Gov. Hochul’s Vax Power Grab Bill

The New York legislature just went into a vaccine bill voting frenzy this week moving forward 5 bills that we oppose. All five bills are direct threats to our bodily integrity, medical privacy, health, safety and Constitutional rights.Governor Hochul’s Power Grab bill was passed by both houses, the mandatory adult vaccine database bill (the RFKJR Act) was passed by the Assembly, and three other bills were passed by the Assembly Health and Rules Committees and are posed to be passed by the Assembly when they return next week. The Senate passed the Governor’s Vaccine Power Grab Bill, but took no action on the other four bills. Hopefully, we can keep it that way, but it will take focused action from thousands of people to stop these bills.

Hochul’s vaccine Power Grab Bill, A10711 (Paulin) /A9598 (Stavisky), passed by both Houses

The vaccine power grab bill Governor Kathy Hochul requested the legislature pass was rammed through both Houses in one day. The Health Committees in the Senate and Assembly passed the bill, as expected, in the morning and then it was sent immediately to the floor of both houses where it was passed.

This bill gives control over the New York vaccine schedule, recommendations and policy to the Governor and her appointed Commissioner of Health. The vaccines selected under A10711/S9598 will not have to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices, or by any other federal agency. The bill allows the governor to make these decisions solely on her own authority. The bill will give complete control over the vaccine schedule for “newborns” to the Governor and her appointees with no oversight from the legislature, federal agencies, or anybody else. The Governor becomes the vaccine dictator of New York.

It will be sent to the Governor where she is certain to sign her own bill.

Nonetheless, call the Governor’s office and let her know you oppose this bill.

(Contact information below)

A765 (McDonald)/S9893 (Krueger), The “RFKJR Act”, mandatory adult vaccine database bill passed in the Assembly.

This bill allows vaccine providers to put information about people in the state vaccine database without the need to get the person’s permission. They will be able to record whether someone received, or did not receive, a vaccine, and use that information for enforcement actions. This is one more step towards a completely mandatory adult vaccine database. The database is a surveillance and enforcement tool to give the state the information they need to enforce vaccine mandates, passports and other coercion and enforcement procedures.

This bill has been passed by the Assembly before, but up till now has not made progress in the Senate. Hopefully, we can keep this bill bottled up in the Senate Health Committee.

Click here to send messages to your Assemblymember and State Senator telling them that you oppose the” RFKJR Act” A765/S9893

https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/136686/Respond

Call your Assemblymember and Senator and ask them to vote NO if this bill comes to the floor.

A2078 (Paulin)/S5724 (Skoufis) Mandatory hepatitis b shots for college was passed by the Assembly Health and Rules Committees

A2078 /S5724 would require hepatitis b shots to attend college in New York. Doesn’t matter if you are an online student or live out of state, or that hepatitis b is transmitted via sex or sharing needles, not sitting next to someone in economics class. The stupidest thing about this bill is that it would remain illegal to exclude a person from college who has an active case of hepatitis but a healthy person who did not get the shot could be denied an education. 46 States do not require hepatis b shots to attend college.

S5724 is still in the Senate Health Committee, and hopefully we can defeat it there.

Click here to send messages to your Assemblymember and State Senator telling them that you oppose mandatory hepatitis shots for college students. A2078/S5724

https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/136729/Respond

A9140(Rosenthal)/S9604(Hinchey), Liability immunity for providers of vaccines NOT approved by the Federal Government was passed by the Assembly Health and Rules Committee

If Hochul is going to complete New York’s secession from the federal health agencies and mandate vaccines in New York not approved by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization practices, New York will need to provide immunity. A9140/S9604 provides immunity to workers who administer vaccines but not to the vaccine manufacturers. We expect another bill will arrive soon to give liability immunity to the vaccine producers.

The Senate Health Committee has taken no action on this bill.

Click here to send messages to your Assemblymember and State Senator telling them that you oppose losing your Constitutional right to justice just to promote the goals of the vaccine industry.

https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/136727/Respond

Call your Assemblymember and senator and ask them to vote NO if this bill comes to the floor.

A3254a (Dinowitz), Summer camp campers must get all mandated vaccines was passed by the Assembly Health and Rules Committees

Requires minor campers at summer camps to be current with the vaccine schedule required for school. This is a one-house bill sponsored by Asm. Jeffrey Dinowitz, meaning there is no companion bill in the Senate, and it cannot become law until an identical Senate bill appears

Call your Assemblymember and ask him or her to vote NO if this bill comes to the floor

TAKE ACTION

You must get on the phone today and call the following leaders in the legislature and let them know politely that you oppose the five bills

Governor Kathy Hochul, (518) 474-8390

Sen. Andrea Stewart Cousins, Senate Majority Leader (518) 455-2585

Sen. Gustavo Rivera, Health Committee Chair (518) 455-3395

Asm. Carl Heastie, Speaker of the Assembly (518) 455-3791

Call your State Senator and Assemblymember’s offices and ask to speak to the elected official and let him or her know that you want them to oppose these bills.

Look up your State Senator here: https://www.nysenate.gov/find-my-senator

Look up your Assemblymember here: https://nyassembly.gov/mem/search/

Thank you!

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