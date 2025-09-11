"We Want A Country", 9/11 Before and After, It’s Ok To Grieve, The Youth Need Us, RIP Charlie Kirk

hello fam,

Checking in on this September 11th, a day that brings many to a solemn place where we remember those who innocently lost their lives.

We are managing layers of grief and this day always opens up a deep grief that bring us to a harsh present moment awareness reality.

We remember the before September 11th and the after September 11th timeline.

Are We Surprised by Our Surveillance State?

We liked “the before life” a lot lot more. It was freer, less judgy, less constricting, less surveillance, less political correctness, no fighting over bathroom spaces, no one hated you if you voted Red or Blue. We didn’t care what your gender was or whether or not you believed in this or that.

What is happening to our human family?

We've All Fallen for Psyops

Why Isn't 9/11 a National Holiday?

Trying to shake off this grief. And yet I / we do not lose hope. We can not. We must not…. Our children need us.

also…

Sending prayers to all of you who are grieving.

Rest in peace Charlie Kirk.

We are deeply saddened by the horrific way your life was cut short.

We hold your family, loved ones and friends in prayer.

We also pray for all those souls who have lost their connection to God. May they come to know your goodness, your love, your truth, your forgiveness, and your loving grace.

We may not have loved all the ways Charlie used words to express himself, but we defend his right to freedom of speech, debate, and reason.

“Be not afraid.” God does not live in fear.

See below for a clip recorded by The Perez Sisters during a Turning Point USA event December 2022. You can hear Charlie saying….”We want a country..”

Thoughts?

We want a country where ideas can be debated without the fear of losing your life or personhood.

Feel Free to comment below