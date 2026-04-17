Americans Want Results, Not More Division - A Chat w/ BK Borough Pres, Antonio Reynoso

“Debate, but do not argue.

Challenge, but do not force your opinions.

To win an argument, but lose a friendship, is a loss.

To lose an argument, but retain a friendship, is gain.”

― Matshona Dhliwayo

A Republican with an Independent Media Platform, Cafecito Break talks to a Democrat Progressive who is currently serving a second term as Brooklyn Borough President about key issues affecting New Yorkers.

Antonio Reynoso, a Brooklyn Native is currently running for Congress. His main opponent is a Democratic Socialist with very little experience, who is not from NY, is a recent newcomer and someone who has been endorsed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

New Yorkers can not afford to keep supporting inexperience and people who do not understand the culture of Brooklyn and New York City and the needs of the poor and working class…. Antonio Reynoso does.

If you are a Democrat in Brooklyn… Make sure you show up to VOTE.

The Democratic Primary is on June 23rd.

Americans want results, not more division. We may not agree or see eye to eye on all the issues with Antonio Reynoso, but we need people like him, a family man who loves NY, and will always be willing to listen and debate with people who disagree with him.

Can we focus and build on what unites us?

Gracias Antonio! We appreciate you.

Location: Grand Morelos Restaurant in Brooklyn

Photographs by Olivia Braccio

-Cafecito Break

Watch interview via YouTube