Battle In New York: Mayoral Race, Congestion Pricing, Migrant Crisis & More

Hello Cafecito Breakers,
Tune in and listen to our latest NY Freedom X Space Hosted by RA, Mark4NY, Kozi and Contributors Former NYPD, John D. Macari and Marlon Bethel with pop in guest, Jacob Engel of Gateway Pundit / Info Wars.
Topics covered:
The Fighting in New York with President Trump, Gov Hochul, Mayor Adams and more.
Gov Cuomo to announce Mayoral run
Low Voter Turnout and Political Manipulation
The Game of Politics in New York
Influence and Contradictions in New York's GOP
Questioning Legal Integrity in Dropping Charges
Barriers to Political Entry in NYC
Controversial Opinion on Congestion Pricing
