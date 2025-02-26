Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Battle In New York: Mayoral Race, Congestion Pricing, Migrant Crisis & More

NY Freedom X Space
Cafecito Break
Feb 26, 2025
Share
Transcript

Hello Cafecito Breakers,

Tune in and listen to our latest NY Freedom X Space Hosted by RA, Mark4NY, Kozi and Contributors Former NYPD, John D. Macari and Marlon Bethel with pop in guest, Jacob Engel of Gateway Pundit / Info Wars.

Topics covered:

  • The Fighting in New York with President Trump, Gov Hochul, Mayor Adams and more.

  • Gov Cuomo to announce Mayoral run

  • Low Voter Turnout and Political Manipulation

  • The Game of Politics in New York

  • Influence and Contradictions in New York's GOP

  • Questioning Legal Integrity in Dropping Charges

  • Barriers to Political Entry in NYC

Controversial Opinion on Congestion Pricing

Thank you for being a member.

Thank you everyone for your love donations to our Indie Platform.

We are celebrating 13 Years of Cafecito Break

https://checkout.square.site/merchant/N38PQ40FRAR4G/checkout/4I4ILWK4SAUPCN5C7WUDLEW2

Cafecito Break is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cafecito Break
Recent Episodes
It's Time To Put ACTION in Community Gatherings That INSPIRE, Will Accept You, Be Truth & Won't Judge
  Cafecito Break
Historic Case of Biro v Adams with Graig Mighty Fuzz and Andrea Biro of NY de jure Assembly
  Cafecito Break
It Was Our Community That Sustained and Healed Us During The Great CONVID
  Cafecito Break
The Time I Lost My Voice for 30 Days
  Cafecito Break
Do You Have Questions About Our Election Process? We Do! ELECTION MISCONDUCT with Marly Hornik
  Cafecito Break
This Shouldn’t Be Political! 📣 What MAHA Means to The Perez Sisters and Why We Support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Pt 1
  Cafecito Break
Biden's Last Stand: Pardons Fauci... J6 Pardons, President Trump, NYC Mayor Adams, The MTA Crisis, Gov Hochul's Subway Plan
  Cafecito Break