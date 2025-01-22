Biden's Last Stand: Pardons Fauci... J6 Pardons, President Trump, NYC Mayor Adams, The MTA Crisis, Gov Hochul's Subway Plan

Tune in and listen to our latest NY Freedom Fighter X Space hosted by RA of Cafecito Break, Kozi ofand Mark 4 NY - with Contributors, FORMER NYPD John Macari and Marlon Bethel.
In this roundtable we spoke about Biden pardoning Fauci, Our 47th President, J 6 Pardons, and our DISTRUST for the Big Tech Oligarchy we see surrounding Trump.
Other topics covered:
Creative Protest Strategies Against COVID Measures
Holding Politicians Accountable
Mayor Adams Seeking A Pardon from Trump
MTA Madness / Crime in NY
Gov Hochul Great New Plans For the Subway….
SET REMINDER:
Upcoming X Space, Monday Jan 27th at 9pm ET via Cafecito Break
Election Integrity Unveiled: A Conversation w/ Marly Hornik Mon 9pET
