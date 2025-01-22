Playback speed
Share post
Biden's Last Stand: Pardons Fauci... J6 Pardons, President Trump, NYC Mayor Adams, The MTA Crisis, Gov Hochul's Subway Plan

NY Freedom Fighter X Space
Cafecito Break
Jan 22, 2025
Transcript

Tune in and listen to our latest NY Freedom Fighter X Space hosted by RA of Cafecito Break, Kozi of

Kozi
and Mark 4 NY - with Contributors, FORMER NYPD John Macari and Marlon Bethel.

In this roundtable we spoke about Biden pardoning Fauci, Our 47th President, J 6 Pardons, and our DISTRUST for the Big Tech Oligarchy we see surrounding Trump.

Other topics covered:

  • Creative Protest Strategies Against COVID Measures

  • Holding Politicians Accountable

  • Mayor Adams Seeking A Pardon from Trump

  • MTA Madness / Crime in NY

  • Gov Hochul Great New Plans For the Subway….

SET REMINDER:

Upcoming X Space, Monday Jan 27th at 9pm ET via Cafecito Break

Election Integrity Unveiled: A Conversation w/ Marly Hornik Mon 9pET

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
