Do You Have Questions About Our Election Process? We Do! ELECTION MISCONDUCT with Marly Hornik

Do you have questions about the way the United States runs elections? Well MANY Americans do. This is why we hosted this very important conversation on X via Cafecito Break with Marly Hornik.

Marly Hornik is a fierce warrior for unveiling election misconduct.

We encourage you to listen to this and por favor… share this forward. This is one of those conversations that should be shared with others.

New York elections have many holes in their process.

The result, folks have lost faith in the election process and many no longer care to vote or believe that their vote matters. This apathy towards voting benefits politicians.

Take a listen to our latest NY Freedom Fighter X Space hosted by RA, Kozi, and Mark4NY and learn what Marly Hornik and her team have uncovered about the 2020 elections, the 2022 NY elections and what solutions they propose.

Some clues…. Both Sides Are Guilty

The 2020 Election Numbers That Will Shock You!

Alarming Election Errors in 2022 Midterms

Marly's Mission: Leading Election Inquiry

Learn more: https://unite4freedom.com/

