Kelly Walker: The Unyielding American Patriot, Husband & Father Defiant Against The Woke Agenda

The NY Freedom Fighter X Space Ep 010625
Cafecito Break
Jan 08, 2025
Real Freedom Talk w/ Kelly Walker - A Freedom Loving American, Father & Husband with an incredible story of faith and resilience.

About Kelly Walker:

Kelly John Walker is an American statesman, senior writer, and entrepreneur. He is Founder of FreedomTalk, Host of FreedomTalkTV, and a freelance writer published in The Washington Times, Gateway Pundit, The Epoch Times, George Magazine, Andrew Magazine, Townhall, and more. Kelly holds a BA in English & Theology, and a Master of Science degree on a graduate fellowship with the US Department of Defense. He had a distinguished career as a conservation professional before founding two award-winning advertising agencies.Tune in.

https://realfreedomtalk.com/

NEW: Close Your Mouth No Come In Flies T Shirt

As homage to our late father who was known as the favorite uncle, the peace maker, and the family member that loved to eat! He was also known for his warmth, charm and favorite expressions.

This was his broken english way of saying... If you keep talking trash, you will keep attracting flies. lol

Buy Now (your purchase helps to fund our Podcast )

Click Here https://cafecitobreak-shop.fourthwall.com/products/close-your-mouth-no-come-in-flies-tee

Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
