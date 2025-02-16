Historic Case of Biro v Adams with Graig Mighty Fuzz and Andrea Biro of NY de jure Assembly

Hello Cafecito Breakers,

Take a listen to our most recent NY Freedom Fighter X Space featuring members of NY de jure Assembly, Graig Mighty Fuzz, Andrea Biro and Amanda Joy.

They discuss their historic case of Biro v Adams, the COVID mandates, our DOE education, and the importance of knowing your Constitutional Rights.

These are some of the most fearless New Yorkers we know….



About: Six regular tax paying New Yorkers took the current Mayor Eric Adams and D.A. Alvin Bragg to court with no lawyer on the basis of stepping out the scope of their authority. Follow on IG newyork_dejure

Learn mas about NY de jure Assembly:

https://nydejure.info/

