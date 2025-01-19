Playback speed
We Have Questions About The Wild Fires! Congestion Pricing Has To Go! We Don't Trust Elon and Mark Z

NY Freedom Fighter X Space
Cafecito Break
Jan 19, 2025
Transcript

Hello fam,

Checking in. How are you holding up?

What a wild ride into 2025. Praying that your friends and loved ones are safe and sound. Praying for the most benevolent outcome. So much injustice. So many people displaced with no where to go and a lack of resources.

And we have questions. People feel very suspicious about what they are learning about these fires and the conclusion seems to be a concoction of a lot that has gone wrong with leadership, oversight, policies, politics, greed, arson, intentional and unintentional mismanagement and this is just part of the recipe that folks know.

What else could be behind destruction that could have been minimized had other factors been in place?

And since everything / news moves so fast…. Are we going to forget about California in the mainstream, the way we stopped talking about Lahaina, North Carolina, and other places in the United States that are suffering.

As you know, every Monday at 9pm, we host an X Space via our Cafecito Break channel with Mark 4 NY and Kozi.

Tune in and listen to our insights and thoughts.

We are 100 percent INDIE. gracias,

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
