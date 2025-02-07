This Shouldn’t Be Political! 📣 What MAHA Means to The Perez Sisters and Why We Support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Pt 1

Hello Cafecito Breakers!

A few weeks ago, we went to Albany to advocate for what we are calling “the Human Rights Agenda”.

Believe it or not, New York has introduced and keeps introducing bills that are worrisome… that spark up privacy concerns and keep eroding our Constitutional Rights as well as parental rights

.We’ve been Team MAHA since we knew what MAHA was…. meaning that community wellness, wholeness are and have always been foundational to everything we do and care about.

Take a listen to our part 1.

