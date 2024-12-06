Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

COVID Bullies, Canceled Online & in 3D, RFK Jr, Resiliency, Cancel Me Eric Adams, The Perez Sisters

Spicy Spirituality Ep 1
Cafecito Break
Dec 06, 2024
1
2
Share
Transcript

Please watch this video to understand what happened to The Perez Sisters during 2020 til present. We were canceled online and in 3D…. meaning that we had to close our shop after 9 years and we lost a lot of our content due to social media censorship.

HAS THIS IMPACTED OUR LIFE? Yes! We are still catching up, still canceled in NYC and we have no regrets for standing up and being squeaky wheels.

If you appreciate our work, please subscribe to become a member and / or you can make a gratitude offering here: Make a Gratitude Donation Now

Thank you for being here. See you soon.

Subscribe to our new Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@Spicy_Spirituality

Stay connected with Cafecito Break Substack:

Find us on Instagram:

Cafecito Break https://www.instagram.com/cafecitobreak10.0/

The Perez Sisters NYC https://www.instagram.com/theperezsistersnyc/

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cafecito Break
Recent Episodes
THE UNVAXXED WORKERS IN NEW YORK DEMAND JUSTICE - THE NY FREEDOM FIGHTERS X SPACE REPLAY
  Cafecito Break
Alfonso Ventura Ended Up At A Shelter For Refusing COVID Vaccine Mandates
  Cafecito Break
Deepest Appreciation To CHD and The Freedom Fam - Cafecito Break Podcast, Check it Out
  Cafecito Break
Podcasters, Content Creators, & Local Press in NYC, The Perez Sisters - Health Freedom Mamacitas, Lets MAHA
  Cafecito Break
This Is What Thanksgiving Is About - A Message of Faith and Gratitude from Nubia
Dear Councilman Lincoln Restler, Stop Ignoring Unvaxxed City Workers
  Cafecito Break
Respect Is One of The Greatest Expressions of Love. - Don Miguel Ruiz
  Cafecito Break