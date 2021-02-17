Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Critical Race Theory and 8 White Identities, Helping or Hurting? pt 1
0:00
-16:47

Critical Race Theory and 8 White Identities, Helping or Hurting? pt 1

Cafecito Break's avatar
Cafecito Break
Feb 17, 2021

Let's start the conversation.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafecito Break · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture