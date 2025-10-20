Curtis Sliwa - Another Choice for NYC Mayor

Hello fam,

The Mayoral Race in NYC is caliente… There is lots of fear, finger pointing, blaming and polls that folks do not trust urging Curtis Sliwa to drop out of the race.

This past NYC Mayoral Debate which was hosted by NBC was a disgrace.

You could see the obvious collusion with Mainstream Media and the Democrats.

The Elite and Big Money want Andrew Cuomo. They are terrified of Zohran Mamdani.

The reality is…. Real New Yorkers who support Sliwa will never vote for Andrew Cuomo.

Curtis Sliwa is the only sane choice.

Take a listen to some clips, reactions, and commentary including the full two hrs of the Mayoral Debate.

