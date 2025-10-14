Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break


He Battled Cancer, Now He's Taking The Fight For a Better & Safer NYC, George Sarantopoulos for City Council

Oct 14, 2025

Hello fam,

Tune in and listen to our latest conversation with a family man from Brooklyn who loves his city and decided to run for City Council, George Sarantopoulos

Check out our conversation. And make sure if you live in NYC, you get out the vote. Also tell a friend!

Learn more about George Sarantopoulos

https://georgeforchangenyc.com

Gracias!

-Cafecito Break

Live Mondays with The NY Freedom Fighters hosted by RA, Kozi and Mark.

Watch on Cafecito Break via X, YouTube or Rumble



