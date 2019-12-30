Dumb Down Your Smart Life in 2020

Perhaps its time to dumb down our "smart" life. We are being tracked, listened to, data mined, recorded, and so much more without our real knowing or understanding. When are we going to make a stand for our right to privacy? That's Tremendo Bullship!
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
