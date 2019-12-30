Cafecito Break

Dumb Down Your Smart Life in 2020
Dec 30, 2019

Perhaps its time to dumb down our "smart" life. We are being tracked, listened to, data mined, recorded, and so much more without our real knowing or understanding. When are we going to make a stand for our right to privacy? That's Tremendo Bullship!

