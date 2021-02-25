Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Is The Equality Act Dangerous For Women and Girls?
0:00
-7:46

Is The Equality Act Dangerous For Women and Girls?

Cafecito Break's avatar
Cafecito Break
Feb 25, 2021

RA shares a clip of Marjorie Taylor Greene warning about the dangers of The Equality Act.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafecito Break · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture