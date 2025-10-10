Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

MUST WATCH - Dr. Naomi Wolf Joins Cafecito Break LIVE Oct. 13th 8pm ET

Cafecito Break's avatar
Cafecito Break
Oct 10, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

SET REMINDER! The Legendary Dr. Naomi Wolf,

Dr Naomi Wolf

Author of 8 nonfiction bestsellers, The Pfizer Papers, Cofounder/CEO,

https://dailyclout.io/ will be LIVE on Cafecito Break this Monday October 13th, 8pm ET via our X, Rumble & Youtube channels!

Topics: The NYC Election, NY Tyranny & The Pfizer Papers

Hosted by RA, Kozi & Mark

Please see below for clips featuring Dr. Naomi Wolf!

“All the good liberals were fine…. “

“Just because we have MAGA and MAHA in power doesn’t mean the fight is over, it’s just begun.”

“What Pfizer had internally documented is the greatest crime against humanity in recorded history.”

“You hurt our kids!”

🙏

Thank you Naomi Wolf for standing with us. May Justice prevail for all of those who have been wronged and injured by these mandates.

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Cafecito Break
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture