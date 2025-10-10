MUST WATCH - Dr. Naomi Wolf Joins Cafecito Break LIVE Oct. 13th 8pm ET

SET REMINDER! The Legendary Dr. Naomi Wolf,

Author of 8 nonfiction bestsellers, The Pfizer Papers, Cofounder/CEO,

https://dailyclout.io/ will be LIVE on Cafecito Break this Monday October 13th, 8pm ET via our X, Rumble & Youtube channels!

Topics: The NYC Election, NY Tyranny & The Pfizer Papers

Hosted by RA, Kozi & Mark

Please see below for clips featuring Dr. Naomi Wolf!

“All the good liberals were fine…. “

“Just because we have MAGA and MAHA in power doesn’t mean the fight is over, it’s just begun.”

“What Pfizer had internally documented is the greatest crime against humanity in recorded history.”

“You hurt our kids!”

Thank you Naomi Wolf for standing with us. May Justice prevail for all of those who have been wronged and injured by these mandates.