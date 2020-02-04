Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Super Bowl Halftime Show - RA's Perspectives
0:00
-10:19

Super Bowl Halftime Show - RA's Perspectives

Cafecito Break's avatar
Cafecito Break
Feb 04, 2020

RA shares her perspectives on the half time performance.
Please subscribe.
@cafecitobreak

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafecito Break · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture